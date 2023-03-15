If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 gets a brilliant Lego remake

Bingo.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Lego Resident Evil 4.

Everyone's excited for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake - but there's another reimagining of Capcom's survival horror classic to look out for.

The hugely-talented animator Cara Aleatorio has recreated Resident Evil 4's opening in digital Lego, in a polished and surprisingly authentic homage.

From the original audio cues and camera angles taken from the game to the wear, tear and thumbprints on the digital Lego models, this is quite the treat for those who have this opening to the original Resident Evil 4 seared in their brains.

Cara Aleatorio's Lego Resident Evil 4 recreation.

And this raises an interesting point: this is all a recreation of the original Resident Evil 4 opening, something which has now been tweaked a fair bit by Capcom in its upcoming reimagining. Some might say this Lego version is actually more authentic?

Regardless, it's a thrill to watch Lego Leon talk back to his police handlers, shoot crows, and burst out of a Lego brick window before popping off a minifigure ganado's Lego head.

Stay tuned after the main video ends for a quick look behind the scenes at some of Aleatorio's animation work, using Blender.

Watch on YouTube
Let's Play the Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo!

For those waiting for Capcom's upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake, a demo version is out now which covers this same opening section. Watch Eurogamer's video team play through it above, or find out how to unlock some of the demo's secrets.

And for anyone hoping to avoid finding out what else Capcom has changed, be aware that plenty of footage from the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake is now out in the wild.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch