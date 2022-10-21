If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 remake has "barely any" QTEs

And you definitely can't pet the dog.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Resident Evil 4's original QTEs.

Last night brought us our best look yet at Capcom's ambitious Resident Evil 4 remake, which Eurogamer's editor-in-chief Martin has now got hands-on time with.

In a separate round of interviews, Capcom staff have been discussing the project further - including the original's slightly contentious inclusion of button-mashing quick-time events (QTEs).

The good news here is the Resi 4 remake will tone these down - and in-game cut-scenes will no longer force you to quickly pick up the controller and spam a button to avoid death.

Watch on YouTube
The Resident Evil 4 remake was the star of last night's Resident Evil showcase.

"I'd say there are 'barely any' QTEs," producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi told IGN. "Different people have different definitions of what a QTE is, so while I can't tell you that there aren't any at all, I can say that there aren't prompts to press buttons mid-cutscene.

"However, there are times when you need to press a button based on a situation. The whole team has been working to properly fit what some would call QTEs into the actual game."

Not all of Resi 4's QTEs were annoying. Ones where you had to spam buttons to avoid falling boulders seemed a little ridiculous. But a later boss fight which featured a tense sequence of QTEs certainly got the blood pumping. It'll be interesting to see how the remake adapts this.

Lastly, another change in the remake shown off in footage from the game's opening section: you no longer rescue the dog stuck in a trap.

By the time Leon turns up in the remake, the dog is already dead and decomposing. Brutal. This opens up the question of how the dog's later reappearance will now be treated - as the option to save the hound gave Leon a distinct advantage in a later boss fight.

"This is a familiar game, but one that's now markedly more dynamic," our Martin wrote after his time with the game. "From being previously sceptical about the worth of a remake, I'm now fascinated to see how that new dynamism finds its way into the rest of this reimagined Resident Evil 4."

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch