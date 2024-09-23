Final Fantasy 16 modders put Ben Starr's shining meme face on Clive's cape

Ahead of the release of Final Fantasy 16 on PC last week, producer Naoki Yoshida asked fans to not mod "anything offensive or inappropriate" into the game.

So far, modders have been pretty well-behaved, but Clive voice actor Ben Starr has of course made it into the game. I was expecting his face to be put on Clive's model (there's still time for that), but instead it's his glowing face from The Game Awards that's been added to Clive's cape.

Yes, thanks to DadaDA on NexusMods, Clive can rock some meme-worthy threads on his Eikonic quest.

Ben Starr himself makes an appearance in the game at last | Image credit: DadaDA

Other mods have a more direct impact on gameplay. Modder Dehnonator has created a cheat table mod that unlocks the higher difficulty Final Fantasy Mode from the start - as well as the Arcade mode's Ultimaniac difficulty.

Essentially, that means players can have a higher difficulty level but with base game stats for a particularly challenging playthrough. That appears to be what X user Limitless is running, but without using potions too.

I figured I'd just mod in all of my abilities I had from PS5 and go crazy.



I figured I'd just mod in all of my abilities I had from PS5 and go crazy.



From the handful of mods that have already released this past week, this already feels like the definitive way to experience FFXVI. This hard mode run with no potions is going to get insane, especially… pic.twitter.com/K2P3XlYZcE — Limitless (@MoreLimitless_) September 23, 2024

PeaceSellsButWhosBuyin has created a Combat Rebalance mod to make the game more punishing - that means less spongy enemies and double damage.

You may then want to add in Akeela_Darchiev's Reduced Skill Cooldowns mod, which reduces the waiting time between using Eikon abilities and so increases the tempo of combat.

FF16 with no cooldowns is a different game#FF16 #Finalfantasy16 #ffxvi pic.twitter.com/mEZ8HpXcix — S.R. (@stylized_r) September 22, 2024

Combine that with another mod from Dadadada and you really do get Devil May Clive (see header image).

Still, there are plenty of mods to tweak Clive's look, though I can't say I approve of this mod from tenshiken1 that removes his beard to reveal a giant chin instead.

I absolutely hate this | Image credit: tenshiken1

Other mods turn Clive blonde, recolour his armour white (very cool!), or replace his face with that of a young Cid.

Image credit: tenshiken1

Despite Square Enix stating Final Fantasy 16 underperformed on PS5, the PC release so far has a Steam concurrent player count larger than Final Fantasy 7 Remake among others.

The game has proven to be highly demanding on PC setups, but Digital Foundry has put together the best settings to ensure a smooth experience.