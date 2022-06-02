Dead Space creator's sci-fi horror The Callisto Protocol is out in December

Dead Space creator Glen Schofield's very Dead-Space-like sci-fi horror The Callisto Protocol finally has a release date and is heading to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC on 2nd December this year.

The Callisto Protocol, which was officially unveiled back in December 2020, is a third-person horror game set in 2320. Its action unfolds within the confines of the Black Iron prison colony on Jupiter's moon Callisto, and - needless to say - suffocating terror and "terrifying secrets" ensue.

We've only seen a single cinematic of The Callisto Protocol since its intriguing 2020 reveal, so it's nice to finally, properly see the thing in action courtesy of its brand-new release date trailer - which includes a smattering of gameplay - below. It looks like appropriately atmospheric, deliciously icky stuff - and, yes, not entirely dissimilar to Dead Space.

The Callisto Protocol - Release Date Trailer.

There's not a whole lot more to report on the game at present, although that will most certainly change as its 2nd December release date grows nearer.

One thing we do know, however, thanks to recent confirmation from Schofield, is that The Callisto Protocol - which is being developed by Striking Distance Studios for PUBG publisher Krafton - will no longer be attempting to squeeze itself into the PUBG universe, which, to be honest, always sounded like a highly dubious plan.