The Callisto Protocol one of October's PlayStation Plus Essential games, leak suggests

Plus Farming Simulator 22.

Liv Ngan
News by Liv Ngan
Published on

Two of the three games making up October's PlayStation Plus Essential offerings have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony.

The information comes from reliable leaker Billbil-kun, who claims The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22 will be added to the Essential tier of games for all PS Plus subscribers.

The Callisto Protocol only came out in December last year, so this is a much cheaper way for those of you on PlayStation to play the game and try it out if you haven't bought it yet.

Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history discussed.

Sales of The Callisto Protocol were lower than expected for publisher Krafton, and developer Striking Distance laid off 32 employees in August. Last week, Striking Distance founder Glen Schofield confirmed his departure from the company following the lukewarm reception to the game.

As we're reaching the end of September, we're due to hear an announcement on October's monthly games for PS Plus from Sony soon.

If you want to know what is currently available on the service, here's our PS Plus games guide which lists every game you can play right now.

