Star Wars: Battlefront 2 free with Prime Gaming for June 2024

Amazon has unveiled its Prime Gaming lineup for June, along with the usual monthly bonuses for Prime members.

This month's collection features seven free titles that Prime members can download and keep forever. The most popular of which is Star Wars Battlefront 2, supported by six indie titles including Genesis Noir and Mythforce.

The full list of free games with Prime in June will include:

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) - 6th June via GOG

Weird West Definitive Edition - 6th June via Epic Games Store

Genesis Noir - 6th June via Amazon Games App

Everdream Valley - 13th June via Amazon Games App

Mythforce - 13th June via Epic Games Store

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread - 13th June via GOG

Projection: First Light - 13th June via Amazon Games App

In addition to this lineup, subscribers can also play the following games via Amazon Luna: Metro Exodus, Bee Simulator, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Lego Fortnite, Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing and Trackmania.

As an extra bonus for May, Prime members can also claim The Lullaby of Life via a GOG code. This will be available to claim from tomorrow.

Missed Amazon's announcement for Prime Gaming titles in May? There's still time to grab the following:

Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition - 2nd May

Lego Star Wars 2: The Clone Wars - 2nd May

Dark City: International Intrigue - 9th May

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - 9th May

Nine Witches: Family Disruption - 9th May

Electrician Simulator - 9th May

100 Doors Games: Escape from School - 16th May

The Forgotten City - 16th May

Spirits of Mystery: Whisper of the Past - 23rd May

If you're new to Prime Gaming, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial here.