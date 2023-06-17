The Callisto Protocol's "final chapter", Final Transmission, drops later this month

The Callisto Protocol's "final chapter", Final Transmission, will release later this month.

Final Transmission – the long-awaited "story DLC" initially promised in the game's season pass – will be available on 29th June, although players on Sony consoles will get a 48-hour exclusivity period and get access from 27th June.

"Prepare for Final Transmission, the heart-pounding final chapter of The Callisto Protocol," the team teased in a tweet. "Play 48 hours early on June 27, exclusively on PlayStation, followed by a wider release on June 29 for all other platforms."

And don't forget that from now until 21st June, the development team is challenging the community to play Riot Mode and beat the score of the developers themselves.

Striking Distance Studios' debut game reportedly failed to hit its sales targets, forcing Krafton's investors to "lower their target stock prices".

The action horror - which cost 200 billion won (£132m / $161.5m) to make over three years - affected parent company Krafton's value "due to sales shortages". According to one of the investors, Krafton expected to shift five million copies of The Callisto Protocol, but with just two million copies sold at the time of the investor meeting, the projection was scaled back in acknowledgement that it would "not be easy" to hit that milestone.

"Ultimately, the Callisto Protocol's frenzied action and brutal battles have still impressed me in all the right ways, drawing on all that makes Dead Space brilliant and building upon that impressive framework," I wrote in my review of The Callisto Protocol.

"Dead Space comparisons are impossible to avoid - but while The Callisto Protocol's missing some of the depth and tension, it makes up for it with production value and bloody-minded fun."