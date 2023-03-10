If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Callisto Protocol's Contagion Bundle adds new death animations next week

A grave affair.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

If you haven't had your fill of seeing all the many weird and wonderful ways that protagonist Jacob Lee (and, of course, all of those pesky enemies) can die in The Callisto Protocol, I have good news. The game's upcoming Contagion Bundle will add 14 new ways for this to happen. Sorry Jacob!

As previously announced, The Callisto Protocol's Contagion Bundle will add a permadeath mode to the game when it releases on 14th March. It will also see the addition of the Watchtower Skin Collection.

In the meantime, if you are yet to experience all of the death animations that came with The Callisto Protocol's launch, you can check out Zoe's extensive video cataloguing them below. May I recommend finding a cushion to hide behind before hitting play.

Watch on YouTube
He chose the road death traveled.

This is not the first new content to come to The Callisto Protocol. Back in January, a New Game Plus mode was added to the game. There are also more updates, including new story content, due to make their way to the game over the coming months.

Eurogamer awarded The Callisto Protocol with a Recommended badge on its release.

Here, Vikki acknowledged that while "Dead Space comparisons [were] impossible to avoid" she felt it made up for some of the missing tension "with production value and bloody-minded fun."

"It's not anywhere near as scary as I was expecting," she wrote. "But if you, like me, are coming into The Callisto Protocol thinking it's a shallow facsimile of Dead Space? Well, [it's] not quite."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch