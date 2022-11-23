Callisto Protocol dev insists season pass' 25 death animations aren't cut content

Developer Striking Distance Studios has responded to the news its sci-fi horror The Callisto Protocol's season pass will feature exclusive death animations, insisting these haven't been cut from the main game to sell for an additional fee.

As detailed on Steam, The Callisto Protocol's season pass consists of four components: the Outer Way Skin Collection, story DLC, a Riot Bundle featuring a new wave-based mode set in an "undiscovered area" of Black Iron Prison, and a permadeath mode included in the Contagion Bundle. Eyebrows were raised, however, with the news the latter two bundles would also add a total of 25 new death animations - 13 for protagonist Jacob and 12 for enemies.

Much of The Callisto Protocol’s pre-release publicity has focused on its myriad gruesome death animations as a key selling point - Striking Distance's CEO Glen Schofield discussed its "gore engine" with Eurogamer earlier this year - so there was a degree of incredulity when Striking Distance revealed more than two dozen of these would only be available to purchasers of the season pass, being sold as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition for an additional £20.

However, Schofield has now taken to Twitter to insist Striking Distance Studio hasn't cut content from The Callisto Protocol to sell at a higher price. "To be clear," he explained, "we're not holding anything back from the main game for the season pass."

"We haven't even started work on this content yet," Schofield's tweet continued. "It's all new stuff that we'll be working on in the new year. Fans have asked for EVEN MORE deaths, so we're making it a priority next year."

In other Callisto Protocol news, the sci-fi horror's opening 13 minutes have already leaked online ahead of its 2nd December launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.