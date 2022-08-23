If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here is some more gore from The Callisto Protocol

Fan service!
Ahead of its release this December, we have been given another, gory, teaser for The Callisto Protocol.

Debuted at Gamescom Opening Night Live, this new footage is as bloody and unpleasant as you would expect. There are mutations getting shoved into rotors, there is blood splattering the surfaces left, right and centre, and there are those kinds of noises that you do not want to ever hear when you are home alone at night (or any time for that matter).

As well as the standard shooting and squelching, we also get to see some Tomb Raider-esque slipping and sliding down a water way. Of course, there are things to avoid, so this can only end well... See what you think to it all for yourself below.

Ooft!

"[With previous title Dead Space], it's about quality," Schofield recently told Eurogamer. "That's it. That's all I'm thinking about. Is that the best thing you can do? That's normal thinking today. It wasn't back then in the 2000s. The 2000s were about movie games. Everybody made them, so it was about day and date. Dead Space was this new kind of thinking. It's about quality. That's it.

"I'm trying to have the same mindset with The Callisto Protocol - make the best game we can, let's try and hit all of our pillars of the game. It's got to be scary, tense - everything that we set out to do, let's just do it."

The Callisto Protocol will release on 2nd December across consoles and PC and it will be a much gorier game than Dead Space.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

