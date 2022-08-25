PlayStation VR2 playable at Tokyo Game Show via Resident Evil Village

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village for PlayStation VR 2 will be playable at Tokyo Game Show this year - the first time Sony's new headset will be available to try publicly.

The VR mode for Village, available only on PS5, was first announced during Sony's State of Play showcase in June.

Capcom had already announced it will be at Tokyo Game Show, but it's now revealed that a demo for Village on PlayStation VR 2 will be there next month.

Watch on YouTube Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Mercenaries Trailer.

The demo will take place during the game's earlier moments in Dimitrescu Castle and anyone wishing to play will need to bring identification with them as proof of age. There's even a limited number of punched pockets that'll be given out as gifts for trying out the demo.

A mock up of the punched pockets that visitors will receive.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will also be available as a demo at Tokyo Game Show, with participants receiving a special shampoo and conditioner set from brand Clear, which is collaborating with the game. Anyone who clears the quest surrounding Flaming Espinas will be given a limited edition sticker. And anyone who goes one step further and posts about their thoughts on the demo on social media will also get a muffler towel. Yeah.

There's no word of a release date for Resident Evil Village on PlayStation VR 2 yet, but the Gold Edition including updates to its Mercenaries mode, a third-person mode for the campaign and the Shadows of Rose DLC, is due out on 28th October.

Capcom's Japanese press release has more information about what other games it's bringing to Tokyo Game Show this year, such as upcoming titles Street Fighter 6 and Exo Primal.