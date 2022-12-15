If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil Village will get free DLC to become PlayStation VR2 launch title

As good as mould.
Resident Evil Village VR

Resident Evil Village's upcoming VR mode will be available from the launch of PlayStation VR2 as free DLC, Capcom has announced.

Following a playable demo at Tokyo Game Show in September, a release date was left in speculation until earlier today.

Village will be available to play from day one on PSVR2 (22nd February), and will be a free DLC for all editions of the game.

On the official PlayStation blog, game director Kanda Tsuyoshi shared more details about the VR mode. The game will make good use of the headset's 4K HDR display, and you'll be able to dual-wield weapons (when Ethan has both his hands attached, that is).

You'll need to have purchased either the base game or the gold edition of Village on PS5, and the VR mode will be a separate installation.

When Ian went hands-on with Village VR, who was impressed by the in-game physics, and it made his list of games to look forward to on the headset.

You can already play Village in VR with this PC mod Ian tried earlier in the year but please, no baby sauce-dipping.

