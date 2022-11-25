Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

I finally know who Lady Dimitrescu is in God of War Ragnarök

The lady and the vamp.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

On God of War Ragnarök's release, actress Maggie Robertson teased she was part of the game, voicing a "larger-than-life" character.

Robertson became somewhat of an internet darling following her portrayal of the towering and beguiling Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. She won legions of fans for her part in Capcom's long running series, and even won a few awards for it too.

Needless to say, dear reader, I am one of those fans, and since hearing she was a part of God of War Ragnarök, I have been eager to find her character in the game.

(Please note, some of the below could be considered spoilers. If you're still reading and want to go into the game blind, this is your cue to head elsewhere now.)

Watch on YouTube
Digital Foundry on God of War Ragnarök - PS5 vs PS4 vs PS4 Pro.

Now, part of me had hoped Robertson's character was going to be a straight up cameo, with Lady Dimitrescu marching purposefully in the background, big hat and all, but it is not. She is, in fact, one of the game's twelve Berserkers.

Robertson voices Skjóthendi the Unerring in God of War Ragnarök. This berserker is one tough nut to crack, and the only one of the twelve you cannot challenge until after completing the game's main story. You can find Skjóthendi in Niflheim, where you will be faced with quite the battle (thanks, IGN).

While Roberston's God of War character may not look in any way as alluring as her Resident Evil character, you can certainly still tell it's her. Her imposing, scathing, and powerful putdowns here are reminiscent of Lady D stalking you around her sumptuous castle.

You can see snippets of this fight between Kratos and Skjóthendi, including Kratos' bloody victory, thanks to Robertson herself in the tweet below.

As for God of War Ragnarök itself, it is fair to say the game is doing quite well overall. It sold 5.1m copies in its first week, making it officially the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title to date. Those numbers are certainly far from Loki!

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch