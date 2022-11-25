I finally know who Lady Dimitrescu is in God of War Ragnarök

On God of War Ragnarök's release, actress Maggie Robertson teased she was part of the game, voicing a "larger-than-life" character.

Robertson became somewhat of an internet darling following her portrayal of the towering and beguiling Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. She won legions of fans for her part in Capcom's long running series, and even won a few awards for it too.

Needless to say, dear reader, I am one of those fans, and since hearing she was a part of God of War Ragnarök, I have been eager to find her character in the game.

(Please note, some of the below could be considered spoilers. If you're still reading and want to go into the game blind, this is your cue to head elsewhere now.)

Watch on YouTube Digital Foundry on God of War Ragnarök - PS5 vs PS4 vs PS4 Pro.

Now, part of me had hoped Robertson's character was going to be a straight up cameo, with Lady Dimitrescu marching purposefully in the background, big hat and all, but it is not. She is, in fact, one of the game's twelve Berserkers.

Robertson voices Skjóthendi the Unerring in God of War Ragnarök. This berserker is one tough nut to crack, and the only one of the twelve you cannot challenge until after completing the game's main story. You can find Skjóthendi in Niflheim, where you will be faced with quite the battle (thanks, IGN).

While Roberston's God of War character may not look in any way as alluring as her Resident Evil character, you can certainly still tell it's her. Her imposing, scathing, and powerful putdowns here are reminiscent of Lady D stalking you around her sumptuous castle.

You can see snippets of this fight between Kratos and Skjóthendi, including Kratos' bloody victory, thanks to Robertson herself in the tweet below.

DID YOU FIND ME??? 👀



Werk off that turkey coma & come fight me as Skjóthendi the Unerring in God of War: Ragnarok!! 💪



So honored to be a part of this project. Thank you again to @SonySantaMonica — it’s been a dream come true 💕



Have you played? Let me know what you think! pic.twitter.com/RqCsBLhX5z — Maggie Robertson (@maggiethebard) November 24, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for God of War Ragnarök itself, it is fair to say the game is doing quite well overall. It sold 5.1m copies in its first week, making it officially the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title to date. Those numbers are certainly far from Loki!