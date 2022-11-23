Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

God of War Ragnarök sells 5.1m copies in first week

Becoming "fastest-selling" first-party PlayStation game to date.
News by Matt Wales Reporter
God of War Ragnarök is off to a flying start, having sold 5.1m copies in its first week - making it officially the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title to date.

PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst shared the news on Twitter, thanking fans and congratulating God of War Ragnarök developer Sony Santa Monica for its "amazing achievement".

We already knew God of War Ragnarök was doing the numbers, of course - it set the day-one sales record for the franchise here in the UK - but Hulst's announcement confirmed it had also set a first-week sales record for the series around the world. By way of comparison, Ragnarök's immediate predecessor shifted 3.1m copies in its first three days back in 2018, beating out the previous record held by God of War 3 in 2010.

Digital Foundry on God of War Ragnarök - PS5 vs PS4 vs PS4 Pro.

If you're wondering how all this compares to Sony's other big franchises, God of War Ragnarök takes the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation game mantle from The Last of Us Part 2, which earned the title back in June 2020.

It's a well-deserved success for God of War Ragnarök, which Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell called "gargantuan, excessive, and wonderfully absurd" in his Recommended review.

Sadly, those hoping for more Ragnarök after its success could be disappointed: director Eric Williams recently told fans he "wouldn't count on" there being DLC. But at least there's still a Photo Mode to look forward to.

