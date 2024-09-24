God of War Ragnarök PC mod removes Sony's controversial PSN linking requirement

If you are keen to play God of War Ragnarök on PC, but have been put off by Sony's PSN linking requirement, there is now a mod that will sort that out for you.

Nexus mods user iArtorias actually created the mod to strip "the PlayStation PC SDK runtime requirement for God of War Ragnarök", however it can also be used to negate PSN linking. The mod - known as NoPSSDK - removes the PSN overlay, which allows players to bypass linking their Steam account to a PlayStation network account (thanks, PC Gamer).

iArtorias said they created the mod as there are "a number of people that encountered various unexpected errors and issues, e.g. a sudden error message popup and more" when playing God of War Ragnarök on PC.

"This library attempts to resolve all the possible issues related to the PlayStation PC SDK," iArtorias explained. The creator added the mod doesn't make any changes to the original game code, and "is NOT intended to encourage the piracy".

The mod currently has 1764 total downloads.

Image credit: iArtorias

Soon after its PC debut, God of War Ragnarök received a number of negative Steam reviews. Many of these reviews were taking aim at Sony's controversial requirement for PC users to link to a PSN account. As Vikki reported at the weekend, others also left negative reviews due to the "state of the game", reporting issues such as crashes and visual bugs.

While at that time, God of War Ragnarök was sitting with a "mixed" review average, the PC version of the game is now currently up to a "mostly positive" average on Steam.

For more on God of War Ragnarök's PC release, Digital Foundry's Alex Battaglia recently spoke to Matt DeWald, lead producer at original developer Sony Santa Monica, and Steve Tolin, technical director of PC port developer Jetpack Interactive.