God of War Ragnarök Nornir chest locations and puzzle solutions

Nornir Chests, also known as rune chests, offer some of the best rewards in God of War Ragnarök, raising Kratos’ health and Rage for finding Apples of Idunn and Horns of the Blood Meads.

All Nornir Chests have a different type of puzzle involving three rune symbols that you must solve in order to unlock it and claim its reward.

These can be difficult to work out a lot of the time, so we’ve got Nornir Chest puzzle solutions in God of War Ragnarok detailed below, including Nornir Chest locations for Svartalfheim and Alfheim, with more to come very soon!

Please note: this is a guide in progress that will be updated every day with new Nornir Chest locations and puzzle solutions for more Realms.

God of War Ragnarök on PS5 - The Digital Foundry Tech Review.

God of War Ragnarök Nornir Chests and rewards explained

There are 34 Nornir Chests in God of War Ragnarök, with 30 containing either an Apple of Idunn or a Horn of the Blood Mead. Finding apples will increase Kratos’ maximum health, and finding horns increases Kratos’ maximum Rage. Each upgrade costs more each time, however, costing five apples or horns to improve health and Rage by the end of the game.

These rewards alternate every chest you open. So you’ll get an Idunn Apple the first time you open any Nornir Chest, then a Horn of the Blood Mead for the next one, then an apple, and so on until you open 30 Nornir Chests.

When you open the remaining four chests, you’ll get other rewards, such as Hacksilver, Shattered Rune materials, and weapon Enchantments. However, if you only want to get the 'Full Belly' Trophy, then you just need to find the 30 Runic Chests containing the apples and horns.

Every Nornir Chest can only be opened once the three runes surrounding it have been destroyed, lit on fire, spun, or had their bell rung. Finding the runes is sometimes the hardest part, but it’s usually working out how to destroy, light, or ring the runes that makes the puzzles so difficult.

For these Nornir Chest puzzles, you need to light all three torches.

It’s important to remember that you won’t be able to unlock every Nornir Chest you find the first time you visit a Realm, as you’ll need to get special equipment or abilities that let you solve the puzzles first. These are all obtained during the story, so don’t worry about not being able to open them straight away.

We recommend solving the puzzles you can when you come across them, but waiting until after - or close to - the end of the game to go hunting for all the Nornir Chests in Ragnarök.

God of War Ragnarök Svartalfheim Nornir chest locations explained

There are 10 Nornir Chests in Svartalfheim, with five accessible the first time you visit the dwarven Realm.

Check back later for the other chests you can open when you revisit the Realm, but for now here’s where to find all five of these first Nornir Chests in Svartalfheim:

Svartalfheim Aurvangar Wetlands Nornir Chest puzzle solution 1

The first Nornir Chest in Svartalfheim is located in the Aurvangar Wetlands, in the area with the geysers you need to freeze in order to cross and find a way to turn the large wooden wheel in the water to get past it in the boat.

Go right when you freeze the first geyser after docking the boat to locate the Nornir Chest. To open it, you need to destroy the three runes by throwing your axe at them.

The first rune you need to destroy is directly to the right of the chest.

The second rune is on an inaccessible island behind and to the left of the chest. Throw your axe to reach it.

To get to the third rune, go back and freeze the geyser under the platform above the chest.

You can now jump up and destroy the last rune, which is located under a tree.

Svartalfheim Aurvangar Wetlands Nornir Chest puzzle solution 2

The second Runic Chest in the Aurvangar Wetlands of Svartalfheim is located on the island you find by going under the small wooden bridge in the boat near the Legendary Chest on a ledge, accessed before solving the puzzle to open the door into the next area.

Go right once you dock the boat to find the chest. To open it, you need to spin the golden circles above the three runes by hitting them with your axe until the correct one is displayed.

The first spinner is located to the right of the Nornir Chest, but you’ll need to freeze the geyser by throwing your axe at it first to see what symbol is currently displayed. For this spinner, we want the ‘P’ symbol to display. Hit the paddles with the axe, then freeze the geyser to make sure it’s the ‘P’ rune, then move on.

The second spinner is found around the corner from the first spinner, above the drop. Throw your axe at one of the paddles until the ‘B’ rune is displayed.

The third spinner is located near the Legendary Chest in the upper left-hand corner of this area. Go up the wall on the left and turn around to see the spinner, then hit the paddles until the ‘N’ rune appears.

Svartalfheim Dragon Beach Nornir Chest puzzle solution

You’ll find the Dragon Beach Nornir Chest at the back of the area, under a geyser. For this puzzle, you need to find the three runes and destroy them with your axe.

The first rune is behind the geyser by the Nornir Chest. You’ll have to freeze the geyser with your axe first to see exactly where to throw it through the water to destroy it.

The second rune is behind the gate near a crane you can use Sonic Arrows to damage. You’ll have to go around the rocks on its right to hit from behind, though.

The third rune is behind another geyser, located beside the other crane you can damage with Sonic Arrows, near the coast. Freeze the geyse to see exactly where it is, then recall and hit the rune behind the water.

Svartalfheim Radsvinn’s Rig Nornir Chest puzzle solution

You’ll find the Radsvinn's Rig Nornir Chest on top of the rig itself, where the forge you have to destroy for the 'In Service of Asgard Favour is. For this puzzle, you need to light three torches with your Blades of Chaos above where the runes are displayed.

The first torch is just beside the chest, to the left. Aim with your Chaos Blades and use a heavy attack when close enough to light it.

The second torch is located behind a metal fence to the right of the furnace in the middle. You’ll have to go up a level on the rig and hit the red jar with your axe to destroy it and light the torch in the resulting explosion.

The third torch is found behind the furnace, but you’ll have to use Sonic Arrows to destroy the barrels in front of it before you can light it.

Svartalfheim Alberich Island Nornir Chest puzzle solution

You’ll find the Alberich Island Nornir Chest on your right as soon as you dock on the island.

This is a bell ringing rune puzzle, which means you need to hit all three bells with your axe very quickly in order to unlock the chest.

The first bell is behind a gate to the left of the chest, and this should be the first one you ring, as to access it you have to hit the wooden board to its left twice and then quickly throw your axe at the bell before it drops again.

The second bell is found opposite the chest, but you’ll have to use Sonic Arrows on the crane glowing green that holds the bell in order to lower it.

The third bell is located just above the chest.

Ring the bells in this exact order and you’ll be able to hit them all before you run out of time.

The rest of the Nornir Chests in Svartalfheim, including the ones in The Applecore and Jarnsmida Pitmines, aren't accessible until you get another tool during the late game.

Come back to this guide when you get that tool when we'll have the rest of the Svartalfheim Nornir Chest locations and puzzle solutions detailed.

God of War Ragnarök Alfheim Nornir chest locations explained

There are seven Nornir Chests in Alfheim, with four accessible the first time you visit the Elven Realm.

Check back later for the other chests you can open when you revisit the Realm, but for now here’s where to find all four of these Nornir Chests in Alfheim:

Alfheim The Strond Nornir Chest puzzle solution

You'll find The Strond Nornir Chest down a drop after crawling through a wallspace, just ahead of the Mystic Gateway.

This is a torch lighting rune puzzle, which means you need to light all three torches with your Chaos Blades to unlock the chest.

The first torch is to the left of the Nornir Chest, on the cliff’s edge behind some rocks.

The second torch is located at the back of this chest area, under the path on the left, near the cliff edge.

The third torch is found in the same area as the second, but above the path. Climb up the wall on the right to reach it and light it, or light it from the higher path accessible on the main path towards the Temple of Light.

The next Nornir Chest on The Strond is inaccessible until you get a specific tool later in the game, so ignore it for now.

Alfheim Temple of Light Nornir Chest puzzle solution

You’ll find the Temple of Light Nornir Chest in the room accessible by the wide light bridge Tyr helped Kratos and Atreus cross during the story inside the temple. This is past the white marble Legendary Chest puzzle, and the fights involving mobs of Light Elves and purple mirrors.

This is a bell ringing rune puzzle, which means you need to hit all three bells with your axe very quickly in order to unlock the chest.

The first bell is down the path behind the Nornir Chest, but to access it you’ll need to use Sonic Arrows to destroy the grate blocking it. When throwing the axe at the purple Twilight Stone to ring the bell, stand as far back towards the chest as possible to give you more time to ring the others.

The second bell is right beside the chest, to the left.

The third bell is on its own platform, just above the second bell.

Ring the bells in this exact order, remembering the stand as close to the chest as you can when throwing your axe at the Twilight Stone to hit the first bell, and you’ll have enough time to ring them all and unlock the chest.

Alfheim The Below Nornir Chest puzzle solution

You’ll find The Below Nornir Chest behind the gate at the back of the cave with lots of purple Twilight Stone adorning the walls. You can’t actually get at it until you progress with the 'Secret of the Sands' Favour, however, so climb up the wall in the cave and follow the path past the rope zipline to get to it.

This is a bell ringing rune puzzle, so you need to hit all three bells with your axe very quickly in order to unlock the chest.

The first bell is a few floors above the actual chest, so follow the blue jumping points on the cliffs above to find a way up to its location, open the door on the right when you find it, then ring this bell first.

Run down and ring the second bell, opposite the chest.

Run into the door that leads back into the cave with all the Twilight Stone on its walls to find and hit the third bell found on the left, as soon as you go through the door.

If rung quickly enough in this order, the Nornir chest will now be unlocked.

Alfheim The Barrens Nornir Chest puzzle solution

You’ll find The Barrens Nornir Chest in the northwestern area of the desert, by the structure with the hive matter and red nodes covering it. For this puzzle, you need to light three torches with your Blades of Chaos above where the runes are displayed.

Before lighting any of the torches, you should clear the hive material away by throwing your axe through all of the red nodes at once.

The first torch is found to the left of the small wall you can climb.

The second torch is on the other side of the structure from the first torch, and you can access it by standing as close to it as possible by the rocks.

The third torch is located on the roof of the structure, and to light it you’ll have to use your Axe to blow up the red jug beside it.

The rest of the Nornir Chests in Alfheim, including those found in The Forbidden Sands area, are inaccessible until you get more tools by progressing the story

Come back to this guide when you get these tools, when we’ll have the rest of the Alfheim Nornir Chest locations and puzzle solutions detailed, as well as other Realms.