God of War Ragnarök Odin's Ravens locations and all 'Eyes of Odin' rewards

Odin's Ravens are back in God of War Ragnarök, but this time you can get helpful rewards for finding them, not just XP.

You need to find 48 Ravens in total to earn all of the 'Eyes of Odin' Favour rewards - but to find them all, you'll need to get some special equipment by progressing with the main story first.

It can be difficult to find some of these Ravens, even if you do have the right equipment, so we've got Odin's Ravens locations in God of War Ragnarök detailed below, including Raven locations for Svartalfheim and Alfheim, with more to come soon!

Please note: this is a guide in progress that will be updated every day with new Raven locations for more Realms.

God of War Ragnarök Odin's Ravens locations and rewards explained

There are 48 of Odin's Ravens to find throughout the Realms in God of War Ragnarök, with a total of six rewards available from chests found in the Niflheim Realm.

Odin's Ravens differ from the other birds found across the Realms as they are green and translucent. This can make them easier to see at times, but when they're flying or perched with the sky as a backdrop, the light can actually make them tougher to spot.

Look out for green translucents birds - these are Odin's Ravens.

When you find one of Odin's Ravens, you need to destroy it with one of your weapons (usually your Leviathan Axe) for it to count towards getting the 'Eyes of Odin' Favour rewards.

Once you've destroyed enough of them, return to the Raven Tree in Niflheim to open up the unlocked chests to get some well earned rewards and a creepy rhyming story from your Raven friends.

The chest will tell you how many Ravens you need to locate to open it.

God of War Ragnarök 'Eyes of Odin' Favour rewards

The first three chests you'll open as part of the 'Eyes of Odin' Favour in God of War Ragnarök contain special armour pieces, with the other three giving you a Heavy Runic Attack for each weapon.

Here's every 'Eyes of Odin' reward and how to get them:

Odin's Ravens located 'The Eyes of Odin' Reward 6 Ravens Girdle of Raven Tears Armour 12 Ravens Bracers of Raven Tears Armour 18 Ravens Cuirass of Raven Tears Armour 28 Ravens Breath of Thamur Heavy Runic Attack 38 Ravens Meteoric Slam Heavy Runic Attack 48 Ravens The Finger of Ruin Heavy Runic Attack

The Raven Tears Armour set is a particularly useful reward, as it can assist in healing Kratos, and doesn't take too long to get, making it a great choice if you're struggling with some of the boss and sub-boss fights in the middle and late game.

Here's what the full set of the Raven Tears Armour looks like.

God of War Ragnarök Svartalfheim Odin's Ravens locations explained

There are 13 of Odin's Ravens to find in Svartalfheim, with nine available to find on your first trip to the dwarven Realm, but you'll have to wait until you get a special tool as part of the main story before you can return and collect the rest.

Check back later for the other Ravens you can find when you revisit the Realm, but for now here's where to find all nine of these first Ravens in Svartalfheim:

Svartalfheim Aurvangar Wetlands Raven location

As soon as you step out of the Aurvangar Wetlands Mystic Gate, look up and to the left to spot Odin's Raven perched on top of the small rock formation.

Svartalfheim Nidavellir Odin's Raven location

The Nidavellir Raven is found perched on top of a building opposite the statue in the main square of Nidavellir, where Kratos and Atreus first arrived at the village in the story. You'll have to go back through the crawlspace you unearthed by using Sonic Arrows to get back here.

Svartalfheim Althjof's Rig Odin's Raven location

The Althjof's Rig Raven is located near a barrel facing Kratos when he climbs up the golden chain to gain access to the rig.

Svartalfheim The Watchtower Raven location

The Watchtower Raven is found flying around in a circle above the area where the dwarven shop is located. It's right beside where you battle one of The Hateful.

Svartalfheim Radsvinn's Rig Raven location

Before climbing onto the main rig itself, look up and to the left at the crane above you. The Raven is perched inside the hook of the crane.

Svartalfheim Lyngbakr Island Raven location

You'll come to this area and find the Lyngbakr Island Raven as part of 'The Weight of Chains' Favour. Odin's Raven is located in the second area, accessible by boat after you free one of the fins.

When you come to it, open the gate that leads back to the first area and bring one of the Fire Bombs round to the area covered in debris and clear it with the bomb. Jump across once you do this and crawl in the space to the right of the red chest.

Turn left when you exit this small crawl space and you'll see the Raven hopping about.

Svartalfheim The Forge Raven location 1

You'll first come across Odin's Raven in The Forge after riding the cart with Atreus after speaking with Diluc. Don't worry if you missed it, though, as you can use a Mystic Gateway to get back to The Forge later.

The Raven is easily spotted flying in a circle if you face the large carving of a dwarf in the mountain from the wooden walkway.

The second of Odin's Ravens in The Forge is not available to get until you return to Svartalfheim again during the story.

Svartalfheim The Applecore Raven location

The Applecore Raven is located after solving the puzzle involving the water wheels and Sonic Arrows, right before the door that leads to a red chest and a crawl space. If returning to the area, you'll have to come from the bottom of The Applecore, not the Jarnsmida Pitmines.

Odin's Raven is perched on the rafters to the left of the door, by the rope zipline.

Svartalfheim Jarnsmida Pitmines Raven location

You'll first come across the Jarnsmida Pitmines Raven after crashing the cart into the area with Atreus in the story, but can return at any time via a Mystic Gateway if you missed it the first time.

The Raven is located by sliding down the golden chain that leads to a chest, one of the 'Things Left Behind' Artefacts, and branches covered in a red mushroom-like material. Look across the water to find this Raven flying in a circle.

God of War Ragnarök Alfheim Odin's Ravens locations explained

There are 10 of Odin's Ravens to find in Alfheim, with six available to find on your first trip to the elven Realm, but you'll have to wait until you get a special tool as part of the main story before you can return and collect the rest.

Check back later for the other Ravens you can find when you revisit the Realm, but for now here's where to find all six of these Ravens in Alfheim:

Alfheim The Strond Raven location

The Strond Raven is found perched on a tree on the path towards the Temple of Light, just after the first Strond Nornir Chest, and just before you encountered the purple Twilight Stone for the first time.

Alfheim Temple of Light Raven location 1

The first Temple of Light Raven is found behind a metal gate by some Purple Twilight Stone accessed by jumping down the end ledge of the spiral staircase, before the door that leads to the white marble Legendary Chest.

As the Raven is trapped behind a gate, you need to throw your axe at the Purple Twilight stone outside of it, so the axe bounces off the stone inside the gate and hits the Raven.

Alfheim Temple of Light Raven location 2

This second Temple of Light Raven is found in the room before encountering the Temple of Light Nornir Chest. It's perched on a platform across from the stairs, at the far end of the room, just before the door that leads to the next area.

Alfheim The Canyons Raven location

Once you complete the 'Groa's Secret' part of The Path main story, you'll gain access to The Canyon that leads to The Barrens desert in Alfheim.

Odin's Raven in The Canyon is located to the right of the dwarven shop. It's not perched, so you'll have to try and get as close as possible to it as it flies in a circle to try and hit it accurately.

Alfheim The Barrens Raven location 1

There are two of Odin's Ravens to find in The Barrens of Alfheim, with the first perched on a tree to the west of the desert, near the small structure containing a Legendary Chest and Lore Marker.

Alfheim The Barrens Raven location 2

The second of Odin's Ravens in The Barrens is found in the left eye of the giant bone carcass to the north, just opposite the first Raven's location.

Check back later when we'll have more Raven locations for other Realms and more the last of Svartalfheim and Alfheim once you have the tool needed to get to them.