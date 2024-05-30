God of War Ragnarök next Sony game coming to PC - and an account for PlayStation Network is required

Boy! You read that right - God of War Ragnarök is coming to PC. The news came as part of this evening's State of Play, with Sony adding it will come with its Valhalla DLC included.

An accompanying blog post notes that an "account for PlayStation Network is required" - something unlikely to please fans after the Helldivers 2 debacle. Eurogamer has contacted Sony for more details. [UPDATE: God of War Ragnarök's Steam page is now online and also warns you'll need a PlayStation Network account.]

The upcoming PC port - which was rumoured to be in the pipeline prior to this evening's announcement - will join other former PlayStation console exclusives such as Days Gone, Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel's Spider-Man, which have all made the transition to an additional platform over recent years.

You can check out God of War Ragnarök's PC trailer below.

Our Chris Tapsell called God of War Ragnarök "gargantuan, excessive, and wonderfully absurd" on its initial release in 2022.

"Ragnarök's dramatic might comes from its unique access to a sense of scale, a sense that was so sorely missed in the previous game and remedied with conviction here at last," he wrote in Eurogamer's God of War Ragnarök review.

"You will fight some big, ugly monsters in God of War Ragnarök, you will climb on their backs, lash at them with your blades, bellow defiance up to them from below. You'll stand silhouetted, jagged, cartoonishly angular in front of them. Finally, deep into this game, you will get a bit of the old Kratos back, a bit of PS2 excess will break free of its self-conscious cage."

God of War Ragnarök is set to make its PC debut on 19th September.

Image credit: Sony Santa Monica

Earlier today, soon-to-be PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst shared some insight into the company's strategy for bringing its games to PC. The exec said live-service games will be released day and date on PC, however the team is remaining more "strategic" with when it brings its single player and narrative driven titles to an additional platform.