Valhalla is a roguelike DLC that was added to God of War Ragnarök for free on December 12th 2023.

As it's inspired by the roguelike genre, saving isn't as clear as it is in the base game of God of War Ragnarök, so to make sure you don't lose progress on a great run, we've quickly gone over how to save in God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla below.

Keep in mind that although you don't have to complete the base game of God of War Ragnarök to play the Valhalla DLC, we recommend you do so if you don't want the ending spoiled.

How to save in God of War Ragnarök Valhalla

To save in God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla you have to find a Tablet of Endeavor. These are the stone slabs with gold writing glowing on them where you can upgrade Glyphs and Katros' Runic attacks at. Once you find a Tablet of Endeavor during one of your runs, press the Square button to suspend your Valhalla run and return to the main menu.

Your exact position and gear are all saved when you exit this way, so you'll pick up right where you left off the next time you start Valhalla from the main menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sony Interactive Entertainment

It's important to note that you must suspend your game every time you want to save your progress in Valhalla. Exiting the game will wipe your run's progress at all times, even if you previously used the suspend feature. So, the only way to save is at the end of a play session by suspending your run at a Tablet of Endeavor.

Tablet of Endeavors are intermittently available during your journey through Valhalla, but don't worry, they first appear very early in the story, so you don't have to wait long if you need to quickly save.

After you find the first Tablet of Endeavor, just keep an eye out for any more of them during your runs if you want to suspend and save your game. This saving method isn't ideal, as you might encounter some tough enemies before you see a Tablet of Endeavor again, but in our experience, they are available fairly regularly throughout Valhalla.

Remember, you can also upgrade Kratos's Runic attacks, buy Glyphs, and purchase small amounts of health and rage bursts at Tablet of Endeavors. You need to use Fleeting Echoes to do so, which are acquired by killing enemies, opening chests, and smashing pots within Valhalla.

These upgrades vanish when Kratos starts a new run, so we recommend spending you Fleeting Echoes when you can to take full advantage of the Tablet of Endeavor.

Good luck in Valhalla!