Here's the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2023's shortlist

TIGA, a trade association for the UK video games industry, has published the shortlist for the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2023.

The shortlist – which TIGA describes as featuring "some of the most exciting games from the last 12 months, plus the cream of the UK’s game development, business and education community" – is wide-ranging and aims to recognise the best front- and back-of-house teams in the games industry the UK.

The shortlists are as follows:

Auroch Digital: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Out of the Bit Ltd: Full Void

Pentakill Studios: The Occultist

Rain Games: Teslagrad 2

Sloclap: SiFU

Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerilla: Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio: God of War Ragnarök

Supermassive Games: The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

The Parasight: Blacktail

Exient: Ultimate Sackboy

Island Bender Games: Island Bender

Ping Creates: Super Stretchy Chicken Legs

Secret Base Pte Ltd: Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Staffordshire University: MechHead

Sumo Digital Academy: Zool Redimensioned

Supermassive Games: The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Awaceb: Tchia

Deadpan and Gaziter: Wildfrost

Exient: Ultimate Sackboy

FuturLab: PowerWash Simulator

Gearbox Publishing: Blanc

Kwalee: Hunt and Seek

Outplay Entertainment: Subway Surfers Blast

Outright Games: DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

Terahard Studios: Monster Mop Up

Disney Games/Dlala Studios: Disney Illusion Island

Dovetail Games: CATAN – Console Edition

FuturLab: PowerWash Simulator

GameXPlosion Ltd: Ultimate Supremacy

Gearbox Publishing: Tribes of Midgard

Gearbox Publishing: Homeworld Mobile

Gearbox Publishing: Blanc

Hugecalf Studios: Turbo Golf Racing

Outright Games: DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

Auroch Digital: Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator

BBC/Mobile Pie: Planet Planners

BBC/Playerthree: Operation Ouch! It Take Guts!

Charles Games: Beecarbonize

FuturLab: PowerWash Simulator

Fish in a Bottle / BBC: Divided Islands

Frontier Developments: F1 Manager 2023

Frontier Developments/Haemimont Games: Stranded: Alien Dawn

litherine Software UK Ltd: Command: Modern Operations

Somewhat Unsettling: The Longest Walk

Abylight: One Military Camp

Deadpan & Gaziter: Wildfrost

Dovetail Games: CATAN – Console Edition

Gearbox Publishing: Homeworld Mobile

Kraken Empire: Toy Tactics

Only4Gamers: Space Menace

Slitherine Software UK Ltd: Starship Troopers: Terran Command

The Iterative Collective: Homeseek

Thing Trunk: Hellcard

BBC / Jollywise: Silverpoint: The Game

GameXPlosion Ltd: Ultimate Supremacy

Gearbox Publishing: Tribes of Midgard

Imperia Online JSK: Crush Them All

Pentakill Studios: The Occultist

The Iterative Collective: Knight Crawlers

Ustwo Games: Desta: The Memories Between

ARTE France: How to say Goodbye

Chanko Studios: It’s a Wrap!

Disney Games/Dlala Studios: Disney Illusion Island

Max Inferno: A Little to the Left

Outplay Entertainment: Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast

Space Ape Games: Chrome Valley Customs

Staffordshire University: Mental Block

Supersolid: Cook & Merge

Trailmix: Love & Pies

Wired Productions: Tin Hearts

Disney Games/Dlala Studios: Disney Illusion Island

Fireshine Games: Shadows of Doubt

FuturLab: PowerWash Simulator

Hugecalf Studios: Turbo Golf Racing

Jump Over the Age: Citizen Sleeper

Noun Town: Nown Toun: VR Language Learning

Supermassive Games: The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Supermassive Games: The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

Ustwo Games: Desta: The Memories Between

Wired Productions: Tin Hearts

Cave Monsters: Lord Winklebottom Investigates

D’Avekki Studios: Murderous Muses

Frogwares: Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

The Parasight: Blacktail

Sugar Creative: 878 AD: Winchester Revealed

Sumo Digital Academy: Zool Redimensioned

Ustwo Games: Desta: The Memories Between

Wales Interactive, Dead Pixel Productions, Good Gate Media: Mia and the Dragon Princes

Wales Interactive and Good Gate Media: Ten Dates

Awaceb: Tchia

D’Avekki Studios: Murderous Muses

DON’T NOD: Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

GameXPlosion Ltd: Ultimate Supremacy

Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio: God of War Ragnarök

Staffordshire University: Staffordshire University Games Development

Trailmix: Love & Pies

Ustwo Games: Desta: The Memories Between

Wales Interactive and Good Gate Media: Ten Dates

Women in Games

Air Edel Associates Ltd: After Us

Auroch Digital: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Dovetail Games: Train Sim World 3

Frontier Developments: F1 Manager 2023

Frontier Developments: Deliver Us Mars

Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio: God of War Ragnarök

Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerilla: Horizon Call of the Mountain

Supermassive Games: The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

TiMi Studio Group: Honor of Kings – Mayene

Wired Productions: Tin Hearts

Arte France: To Hell with Ugly

DON’T NOD: Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Gearbox Publishing: Blanc

Max Inferno: A Little to the Left

Plot Twist: the Last Case of Benedict Fox

Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerilla: Horizon Call of the Mountain

The Parasight: Blacktail

Trailmix: Love and Pies

Wales Interactive, Dead Pixel Productions, Good Gate Media: Mia and the Dragon Princes

Wired Productions: The Last Worker

Maze Theory: Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom

nDreams: Synapse

Noun Town: Nown Town: VR Language Learning

Squido Studio: No More Rainbows

Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerilla: Horizon Call of the Mountain

Sugar Creative: 878AD: Winchester Revealed

Supermassive Games: The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Wired Productions: The Last Worker

XR Games: Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

D’Avekki Studio

Dlala Studios

Exient

Fireshine Games

Huge Calf Studios

Party for Introverts

Purple Yonder

Trailmix

Ustwo Games

Wired Productions

Airship Interactive

Atomhawk

Liquid Crimson

Maverick Media

Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation Studios

TrailerFarm

1518 Studios

PitStop Productions

SIDE

Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation Studios/Creative Arts

Soundcuts Ltd

Tazman-Audio

Auroch Digital

Dovetail Games

Flix Interactive

Guerrilla

Kwalee

nDreams

Outplay Entertainment

Rebellion

Santa Monica Studio

Space Ape Games

Sumo Digital

Supermassive Games

Ben Forrester, Head of PC and Console, Kwalee

Ben Lavery, Studio Head TrailerFarm

Bobby Thandi CEO XR Games

John Sanderson, CEO PitStop Productions

John Tearle, CEO Flix Interactive

Nathan Burlow Studio Director and Darius Sadeghian Studio Production Director, Rocksteady Studios.

Patrick O’Luanaigh, CEO nDreams

Professor Martin Jones, Vice-Chancellor Staffordshire University

Russ Clarke, CEO, Co-Founder and Creative Director, Payload Studios

Simon Iwaniszak, Studio Director Red Kite Games

Trevor Williams, Studio Head, Playground Games

Viki Freeman, Chief Strategy Officer Airship Interactive and Tim Horton, Chief Commercial Officer Airship Interactive

Airship Interactive

Behaviour Interactive

London College of Communication, University of the Arts, London

PlanetPlay

Rebellion

Rocksteady Studios

Santa Monica Studio

Sumo Group

Testronic

Ubisoft Reflections and Ubisoft Leamington Spa

University of Portsmouth

Airship Interactive

Dovetail Games

nDreams

Outplay Entertainment

Payload Studios

Playground Games

PlayStation London Studio

Rebellion

Rocksteady Studios

Sumo Group

TrailerFarm

Ubisoft Reflections and Ubisoft Leamington Spa

Birmingham City University STEAMHOUSE

London College of Communication, University of the Arts, London

Norwich University of the Arts

Staffordshire University

University of Hertfordshire

University of Portsmouth

Dlala Studios

Dovetail Games

Flix Interactive

Grads in Games

nDreams Academy

PlayStation London Studio

Rocksteady Studios

Sumo Group

XR Games

Birmingham City University

Bournemouth University

London College of Communication, University of the Arts, London

Norwich University of the Arts

Staffordshire University

University of Gloucestershire

University of Greenwich

University of Hertfordshire

University of Portsmouth

University of the West of England

University of the West of Scotland

Charles Russell Speechlys

Eaton Smith LLP

Lewis Silkin LLP

Stevens & Bolton LLP

Wiggin LLP

Curve Games

Kwalee

nDreams

Rebellion

Secret Mode

Sony Interactive Entertainment

PTW

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus

Avatar

Big Planet

Airship Interactive

Big Planet

Flix Interactive

Liquid Crimson

Magic Media

Maverick Media

PitStop Productions

PTW Family of Brands

Testronic

TrailerFarm

Sky Life Accountancy

RSM

CG Hero Ltd

Rebellion

Speech Graphics

TrailerFarm & Big Farmer

Dovetail Games Rebellion Sumo Group

"The TIGA Games Industry Awards celebrate excellence in the video games industry. Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations to our Awards and congratulations to all of our finalists," said CEO of TIGA, Dr Richard Wilson OBE.

"The finalist shortlist illustrates the depth of talent and creativity to be found amongst our game developers, service providers and educators."

TIGA's vision is to "make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games". This year’s TIGA Awards presentation ceremony will take place on the evening of November 16th in London, UK.