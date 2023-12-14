The mighty Blade of Olympus makes a return in the bonus roguelike Valhalla mode in God of War Ragnarök.

Not usable in the series since Ghost of Sparta, Zeus' returning sword can be a huge help to you on your runs through Valhalla, so we've detailed how to get the Blade of Olympus in God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla below.

Keep in mind that although you don't have to complete the base game of God of War Ragnarök to play the Valhalla DLC, we recommend you do so if you don't want the ending spoiled.

This page also contains spoilers for the Valhalla DLC.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla - Reveal Trailer.Watch on YouTube

How to get the Blade of Olympus in God of War Ragnarök Valhalla

To get the Blade of Olympus in God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, you have to play through the 'Homecoming' objective in the lower Realms of Valhalla until you pick up Helios, put him in a cage, and start pushing him towards an incinerator. This is the second story objective in the DLC, so you won't have long to wait until you get your hands on this powerful sword.

The exact moment you get the Blade of Olympus happens after pressing L3 and R3 when prompted during a fight in the story sequence with Helios.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Once you acquire the blade this way, it's not long until Kratos and Mimir are kicked out of Valhalla again, so if you want to re-equip the Blade of Olympus, you have to visit the Spartan Rage selector and choose 'Legacy' as your special ability.

This means the Blade of Olympus is only available after pressing L3 and R3 when you have enough rage built up with Legacy equipped. It's a very powerful ability that can restore health when defeating enemies and generate rage when you parry, on top of its huge damage bonus.

You can stop using the Legacy ability and put away the Blade of Olympus at any time by pressing L3 and R3 again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sony Interactive Entertainment

As a nice bonus, you can also use the Legacy Spartan Rage perk when you return to the base game of God of War Ragnarök. Just open up a chest of lost items beside Brok, Sindri, or Lúnda to claim it.

Good luck in Valhalla!