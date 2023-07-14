Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This PlayStation pasta pushes all the right buttons

Bloodborgne.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

PlayStation pasta is now available to purchase, for all your culinary needs.

The pasta, which you can buy from British online supermarket Ocado, is a collaboration between Pasta Garofalo and PlayStation.

It features the shapes of PlayStation's iconic controller buttons, and will set you back £2.60. This one isn't For the Players, it's For the Pestos!

Ratchettio e pepe? Here's a trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC.Watch on YouTube

So, what will you be able to cook up with this latest PlayStation collaboration?

Well, we at Eurogamer have been having some fun coming up with ideas for your Friday night feasting.

How does a big plate of The Lasagne of Us sound? Then again, maybe you would prefer to dish up some Horizon Fusilli West. Don't make it too Burning Shores hot, though! Ragu and Clank mixed with a dose of Uncharted 2: Among Basil Leaves, anyone?

Perhaps you are more partial to a steaming bowl of Astro's Penneroom? Or, if you prefer something a little lighter, why not mix these shapes through your God of Warldorf Salad?

Whatever you do, if you make carbonara, don't forget to top it all off with a healthy dose of Gran Padano.

Grand Theft Pesto!

I used to love spending time in the kitchen, it was one of my favourite pasta-times. However, it became bad for my anxiety - I had to throw away the pressure cooker. I might ketchup to where I was, but it may take a while. I am not much of a whisk taker, you see.

I cannoli hope it will be worth it in the end.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch