God of War Ragnarök Muspelheim Seed locations, including where to find the second Muspelheim Seed piece

You need to find Muspelheim Seed locations in God of War Ragnarök to travel to the fiery Realm and take part in its trials to complete 'The Crucible' Favour.

Instead of finding pieces of a cipher to access the Realm like in the previous game, you’ll need to find two halves of a seed, so we’ve detailed where to find these below, including where to find the second Muspelheim Seed piece.

God of War Ragnarök first Muspelheim Seed piece location

The first Muspelheim Seed piece in God of War Ragnarök is located in a Legendary Chest on the Modvitnir’s Rig area in Svartalfheim, the dwarven Realm. You’ll come across this area naturally during the 'In Service of Asgard' Favour.

Modvitnir’s Rig is in the southwestern area of the Bay of Bounty, to the west of The Watchtower.

Once you’ve docked your boat, kill the small Wretches (quickly dispatched with your Blades of Chaos), then climb up the rig and throw your axe at the golden circle paddle to lower the gate.

Jump across, climb up and around the structure in front of you, kill the Wretches on top, then open the Legendary Chest in front of you to get the first Muspelheim Seed piece.

This won’t be enough to visit The Crucible in Muspelheim yet, as you’ll need the second half to fully form the seeds and gain entry to the Realm. Just be aware that this won’t be possible for quite a while, due to the second seed’s location.

God of War Ragnarök second Muspelheim Seed piece location

You can’t get the second seed piece until you get the tool that allows you to make a path where wind spots are. This doesn’t happen until quite late in the game, when you return to Svartalfheim during the story.

Don’t read any further if you don’t want to be spoiled for what this tool is!

For those far enough in the game that do have this tool, you can find the second Muspelheim Seed piece in God of War Ragnarök inside a Legendary Chest in Alberich Hollow, northeast of Radsvinn’s Rig in Svartalfheim. You’ll naturally come to the area during the 'Spirit of the Rebellion' Favour.

Dock at Radsvinn’s Rig and climb the golden chain to the left of the Nornir Chest, then use your spear on the wind spot and climb up it. You can also pick up 'The Lost Treasure' Favour here from the spirit.

Jump across the gap and take a left towards the large statue of a dwarf with a hammer, then follow the path to the left.

Take a left at the dwarf statue.

Kill all the enemies in this area, then pick up the nearby Fire Bomb and throw it at the Legendary Chest covered in debris.

You’ll find the second Muspelheim Seed piece in this chest once the debris is gone, and can now travel to Muspelheim to take on its trials in The Crucible. Be warned - they’re not easy! So prepare yourself for some tough challenges.