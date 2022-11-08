How long to beat God of War Ragnarök and Platinum Trophy length explained

You might have heard that God of War Ragnarök is a lot bigger than the previous God of War and want to know how long it takes to beat all the story and side content, and what the Platinum Trophy length is.

Whether you just want to experience the main story, finish all the side quests, or explore everywhere possible and get the Platinum along the way, we’ve detailed exactly how long God of War Ragnarök is below.

How long to beat God of War Ragnarök explained

With spoilers out there even before the game launches, you might want to just hurry to complete the story as soon as possible so you don’t have to expertly dodge them any longer than you have to.

This will be a tougher task if playing on a harder difficulty, but in general, if playing through the 'Give Me Story' or 'Give Me Balance' difficulties, then it should take between 25 and 28 hours to beat the main story of God of War Ragnarök.

You’ll be missing out on a lot of additional side content this way, including some of the best armour and Enchantments that can help you with tougher boss fights later on.

If you don’t want to explore every nook, cranny, and Realm just yet, but still want to improve your gear while experiencing some unique storylines, then you should complete Favours in between story beats as well.

If you’re planning on playing this way, it should take between 32 and 35 hours to complete the main story and all major side quests in God of War Ragnarök. This doesn’t include completing all the combat challenges and collectible Favours and Labours, however.

God of War Ragnarök Platinum Trophy length explained

Whether you're hunting for that God of War Ragnarök Platinum Trophy or not, you’ll end up getting it if you’re a completionist and want to explore everywhere and do everything in the game anyway.

If including all the time it takes to complete the main story, Favours, major Labours, and Trophies, then it will take between 50 and 60 hours to get the Platinum Trophy and do everything in God of War Ragnarök.

Just keep in mind that your own personal playtime depends on how long it takes you to complete the optional tough boss fights, which we recommend you leave until the end, so you have the right gear to help you defeat them.

As there’s no Trophy for completing God of War Ragnarök on a specific difficulty setting, we also recommend playing on 'Give Me Story' if you’re finding certain fights are taking too long to complete.

Good luck if going for the Platinum Trophy in God of War Ragnarök!