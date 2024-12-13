The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered finally gets itself a PC release date

In a surprise to no one (it has been rumoured for a while now), PlayStation's The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is making its way to PC.

"We're all thrilled to bring The Last of Us Part 2 to the PC audience, including all the great new features we added in the Remastered version for PS5," game director Matthew Gallant said today, sharing the news.

"We hope players enjoy the captivating story, rich combat mechanics, extensive behind-the-scenes commentary, and test their skills in the roguelike mode No Return. We're working hard to ensure that the game feels great on this new platform, and has the high performance and robust features that PC players expect."

You can check out The Last of Us Part 2's PC trailer below.

The Last of Us Part 2 will make its PC debut (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) next year, on 3rd April. Perhaps it will coincide with season two of HBO's adaptation?

The upcoming PC release is being made with Nixxes Software and Iron Galaxy Studios. The team has promised more details on its PC-specific features and specs closer to its launch, so stay tuned.

Earlier this year, PlayStation's Hermen Hulst shed more light on the company's strategy for bringing its games to PC. While the exec said live-service games will be released day and date on PC, the team is remaining more "strategic" with when it brings its single player and narrative driven titles to an additional platform.

Elsewhere during this evening's Game Awards, we got a look at Hazelight Studios' upcoming co-op adventure Split Fiction and a new Onimusha game.