God of War Ragnarök on PC lets players reduce intrusive puzzle hints

Today sees God of War Ragnarök release on PC almost two years after its console launch and it brings a much-requested new option.

Yes, finally players will be able to reduce the frequency of puzzle hints from companions, so talking head Mimir will finally shut up. Check the in-game "Gameplay Settings" tab to enable this feature.

You may remember plenty of discourse around the high frequency of puzzle hints in God of War Ragnarök. Essentially, whenever you arrive at a puzzle NPCs will provide hints to its solution before you've barely got your bearings.

Many players found the hints intrusive, but there was no specific way to turn them off. While the accessibility options included a "Puzzle Timing" setting, this was actually for increasing the time limit of certain puzzles. As the game's lead UX designer Mila Pavlin told Polygon at the time: "Those settings do not impact the banter".

Players took matters into their own hands by turning down the volume of dialogue during puzzle sequences, though this was hardly a suitable solution.

Thankfully Sony Santa Monica has listened to criticism and included the option for PC players, as detailed on the PlayStation Blog. What's more, it'll soon be added for the console version too.

Another addition on PC also coming to console is Cinematic Audio Description. Found in the accessibility options, this will provide contextual information alongside dialogue in cutscenes.

Lastly, for anyone streaming their playthrough of God of War Ragnarök on PC, Sony has provided custom alerts for subscribers, followers and the like.

God of War Ragnarök is now available on PC across both Steam and Epic.

"Much like its heroes, God of War: Ragnarök learns to love itself for what it truly is: gargantuan, excessive, and wonderfully absurd," reads Eurogamer's God of War: Ragnarök review of the original PlayStation release.