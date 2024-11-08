God of War Ragnarök players can finally reduce frequency of companion puzzle hints on console

Almost two years after God of War Ragnarök's PlayStation launch, Sony Santa Monica has - after introducing the feature in September's PC release - finally made it possible to stop blabbermouth companions from incessantly spewing out puzzle hints on console.

Puzzle-ruining companions were one of the most consistent criticisms levied at the otherwise extremely well-received God of War Ragnarök back in 2021, with users lamenting Sony Santa Monica's rather condescending decision to almost immediately shower players with hints on encountering a new puzzle, rather than giving them space to find solutions for themselves.

"I am now many (many) hours further into Ragnarök, and yet these 'hints' just keep on coming," a rather exasperated Victoria Kennedy wrote on Eurogamer at the time, "with varying degrees of abruptness from those delivering them."

Thankfully, when God of War Ragnarök finally made its way to PC back in September, Sony Santa Monica had taken criticism of the PlayStation version to heart, introducing an option that specifically reduced the frequency companions doled out puzzle hints. And that option - as Sony previously promised - is now available on console.

The feature arrives as part of Ragnarök's 06.00 update, which also brings a new Audio Descriptions accessibility option for all in-game cinematics, bug fixes, and a range of PS5 Pro-specific enhancements. The latter include a new mode enabling Favour Quality features while running at 60fps, a PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution option, plus the ability to unlock framerates when using variable refresh rate monitors. Full details can be found here.

As for the PC version of God of War Ragnarök, Digital Foundry was broadly impressed when it took a closer look back in September, praising some "super-smooth gaming" while criticising "edge case problems that need addressing".