Amazon's God of War TV series lands new showrunner in former Battlestar Galactica executive producer

Former Battlestar Galactica executive producer Ronald D. Moore has joined Amazon's God of War TV adaptation as the series' writer, executive producer and showrunner.

Moore's involvement with the show follows the departure of the project's original team, which was headed up by executive producer Rafe Judkins (who also serves as showrunner on Amazon's The Wheel of Time adaptation).

Along with Battlestar Galactica, Moore's other works include Outlander and For All Mankind, which he co-created and developed for the shows' respective networks.

Creative director Cory Barlog from God of War studio Sony Santa Monica remains an executive producer on the upcoming TV series.

In addition, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash - who shared news of Moore's involvement in the series with a social media post - remains part of the team, as do Carter Swan, Sony's Hermen Hulst and Vertigo's Roy Lee.

Santa Monica's Jeff Ketcham is also a co-executive producer on Amazon's God of War adaptation.

Amazon initially announced its God of War adaptation back in December 2022. At this time, it was said the show would follow Kratos' "dangerous journey with his estranged son" to fulfil his wife's final wish to "spread [her] ashes from the highest peak".

However, "Kratos soon realises the journey is an epic quest in disguise" and one which "will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world".

It is currently unclear how the recent depature of Judkins and co. will affect the planned narrative.

Image credit: Sony

Along with God of War, Amazon also has a second season of its acclaimed Fallout adaptation in the pipeline. According to cast member Leslie Uggams, who starred as Vault 33 Overseer Betty Pearson in the first season of Fallout, filming for season two will begin as soon as next month.