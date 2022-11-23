Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
God of War Ragnarök DLC is unlikely

Director would love to work on Castlevania next.
Kratos, Freya and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Sorry folks, it looks like DLC for God of War Ragnarök is unlikely to happen.

Speaking to Kinda Funny Games on their God of War Ragnarök spoilercast, director Eric Williams was asked whether DLC is on the way.

"I don't know, man, that game is big," said Williams said. "I think we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn't count on it."

Watch on YouTube
15 ADVANCED God Of War Ragnarök Tips

Sony Santa Monica's previous God of War game also didn't receive extra story content through DLC, so this news isn't entirely unexpected.

A Photo Mode is on the way as a free update, though dataminers already have it working.

Interestingly, Williams said he doesn't know what he's doing next, but "if somebody gives me that Castlevania licence we would love to make that".

Who knows, though, if Konami would ever give the Sony studio that opportunity.

It's also ironic that PS3 and Xbox 360 game Castlevania: Lords of Shadow was created somewhat in the mould of the original God of War games, but in a gothic vampire-infested setting.

I for one would love to see some whipping action from a new perspective.

