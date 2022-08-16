Tokyo Game Show VR 2022 to feature Kojima Productions, Square Enix and more

Square Enix and Kojima Productions will be taking part in the Tokyo Game Show's upcoming VR event.

Bandai Namco, Capcom and Konami, to name but a few, will also be exhibiting at the event, which takes place between 15th and 18th September.

Watch on YouTube Ian sinks his Tifa into a Final Fantasy 7 Remake VR mod.

The site for the show itself is shrouded in mystery for now, with the organisers simply teasing the stage for this event is a "dungeon" and the following text:

"Makuhari Messe is the venue for TGS VR in 2022. But what is there on the opening day is an empty hall and a big hole in the floor.

"Why is there nothing in the hall? What is at the bottom of the deep hole?"

The Tokyo Game Show team then promises us that we will be able to "unearth the future" further down the line.

For those wanting to partake in this VR show, the organsiers state that applications can be downloaded through the aforementioned website during the event itself.

As well as being part of this VR event, Capcom has also announced it will have two livestream presentations as part of Tokyo Games Show this year.

One will be about "all the latest Capcom news in our pre-recorded stream", and takes place on 15th September.

The other, which will be held the following day on 16th September, will be focused solely on Street Fighter 6.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Game Show will be back as a physical event for both business and general visitors this year. This follows on from 2020, where the show was held as a fully virtual event and 2021, where it was a hybrid mix of virtual and business-only physical showcases.