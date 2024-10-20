"Okay, we made some s****y games before, but we can evolve," insists Silent Hill 2 Remake dev Bloober Team

Indie horror developer Bloober Team says its done making "shitty" games.

As Silent Hill 2 Remake enjoys almost universal acclaim from critics and fans alike, Bloober capitalised on the fervor by announcing an original sci-fi survival horror called Cronos: The New Dawn, insisting it has "evolved" and learned from prior missteps.

"It was tough for those couple of years before [Silent Hill 2's] release," director/producer Jacek Zieba told Gamespot. "Now it's very good spirits inside [the studio]. We want to show what we can do on our own, how we can evolve our ideas."

"They recreated a legendary game," director/designer Wojciech Piejko said of the different internal Bloober team that worked on the remake. "They made the impossible possible, and it was a bumpy road because of all the hate on the internet. The pressure was big on them, and they delivered, and for the company, it's an amazing moment."

"We want to be a horror company," Zieba added. "We want to find our niche, and we think we found our niche, so now we just… let's evolve with it. And how that happens is more complex, but it also happens organically in a way, like with [2016's] Layers of Fear, people in the studio were like, 'Okay, we made some shitty games before, but we [can] evolve'."

"We gathered a team that loves horror," Piejko added. "So I think, for us, it would not be easy to switch [to other genres], and we don't want to."

