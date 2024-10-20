PSA: Silent Hill 2 Remake fans warn of Brookhaven hospital progress glitch

It's been almost two weeks since fans were welcomed back to Silent Hill again, but as yet, there's still no remedy for a glitch that's soft-locking some players' progress towards the end of the Brookhaven Hospital level in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

By clicking on an innocent-looking interactive prompt after visiting Brookhaven's rooftop, James can find himself trapped and unable to progress any further. Thankfully, fans who have encountered the issue are taking time to warn others on how to avoid it, so here's a quick, spoiler-free summary to ensure you're not impacted, too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Here's Eurogamer's review for Silent Hill 2 remake in video form.Watch on YouTube

When you access Brookhaven's third floor, you'll see a porthole in a door next to a save point with an interaction symbol, prompting a brief cut-scene. So far, so good. When you return to the third floor with the rooftop key later, however, be sure you save manually here before heading up onto the roof (I'll explain why shortly).

After the rooftop, you'll find yourself on the other side of the same portholed door. Hurray! But it's here things can go wrong, unfortunately...

Whatever you do, do not hit the porthole interaction prompt after you've been on the roof. Doing so will teleport you next to the save point again, essentially preventing you from exploring the area you've just unlocked. Instead, ignore the prompt from this side of the door, and carry on exploring.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you do accidentally hit the interaction button and find yourself on the wrong side of the door, fear not. Although some players have reported issues with auto-saves here, there should have been an auto-save just before that point, allowing you to reload onto the correct side of the door.

If not, I'm afraid you'll have to go back and reoad your last manual save. That's why it's important to make an manual save before you head up to the roof, just in case the auto-save fails for some reason.

As yet, there's no word from Bloober Team on when a fix may be on the way, but we'll keep you posted.

Bloober Team's Silent Hill 2 remake has already sold a total of 1m copies across both physical and digital media since its global launch on 8th October.

"Against the odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that both expands Silent Hill 2 in just the right places, and gives careful attention to what it preserves," I wrote in Eurogamer Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding the game an impressive five out of five stars in the process.