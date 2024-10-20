Black Myth Wukong PS5 physical editions will be "available very soon"

Physical editions of Black Myth Wukong are on the way.

In a tweet posted earlier today on the game's official X/Twitter account, Game Science thanked players for their patience, and said that now Black Myth Wukong's master disc is "ready", "the PS5 physical editions" were coming soon.

If you were hoping for a solid commitment or release date, I'm afraid Game Science stopped short of giving any specific dates, only committing to a vague statement that the physical game would be available "very soon".

"Destined Ones, thank you for your patience!" the team said. "With the master disc for Black Myth Wukong ready, the PS5 physical edition will be available to you very soon."

Destined Ones, thank you for your patience! With the master disc for #BlackMythWukong ready, the PS5 physical edition will be available to you very soon. pic.twitter.com/hx0am73vT5 — Black Myth: Wukong (@BlackMythGame) October 20, 2024

There's still no word about an Xbox version, however. Last month, Microsoft once again confirmed the delay to the Xbox release of Black Myth: Wukong is not due to "platform limitations", but even though Game Science's action-RPG was released in August on PC and PS5, the Xbox version is still delayed for unknown reasons.

Speculation grew the developer was struggling to run the game on the Series S console, while other rumours suggested the game was in fact a PlayStation console exclusive.