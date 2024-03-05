Control Ultimate Edition leads Xbox Game Pass games for March

Xbox has announced the new games coming to Game Pass this March, including Control and day one games Lightyear Frontier and MLB The Show 24.

This is the Ultimate Edition of Control, Remedy's third-person shooter, including expansions The Foundation and AWE. If you've recently played Alan Wake 2, now's your chance to play the game that came before - and could be important for its DLC.

Two brand new games will be available from day one. Lightyear Frontier is a farming sim using mechs to grow alien crops; while MLB The Show 24 is the latest in the baseball series.

Control - Launch Trailer Control - Launch Trailer

The full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March is as follows.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) - available today

PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) - available 7th March

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) available 12th March

Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - available 13th March

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - available 14th March

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S) - available 19th March

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) - available 19th March

This of course means some games will be leaving this March. They are:

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Shredders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

More details on all games and DLC coming to Game Pass can be found on Xbox Wire.

For a full list of all games available on the subscription service, check out our guide to Xbox Game Pass.