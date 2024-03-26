Remedy details Control live-service multiplayer spin-off

Alan Wake developer Remedy has shared more details on its upcoming live-service multiplayer game, currently known as Condor.

As shared in the company's annual report, the Control spin-off has an initial development budget of €25m and is being built on Remedy's own engine, Northlight.

The game entered production readiness at the end of last year, and will release across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S (although, the developer has not said when we can expect it to arrive).

Control - Launch Trailer Control - Launch Trailer.

As for what it is all about, here is what Remedy had to say about Condor.

"After the Hiss Invasion, the Oldest House is under lockdown: a boiling pot of volatile and dangerous supernatural forces. Trapped within is the last vestige of the Federal Bureau of Control who will need to take a stand and push back to regain control. Desperate times require desperate measures. And everyone's needed."

Remedy said its Control franchise - which it acquired the full rights to from publisher 505 Games earlier this year - is "larger than one story, or one character". Therefore, it will invite players to participate in a "collective journey into the depths of the Oldest House" on Condor's release.

"Within, they'll face overwhelming enemies and obstacles, but by relying on their gear and each other, they will have a chance for survival," the developer teased.

Remedy also confirmed Condor won't be a free-to-play title. Rather, it will be a "service-based fixed price" release.

"These are premium games that may have a lower initial price point but a long tail of revenue through updates, game expansions and potentially microtransactions," the studio explained. "For these games, a key differentiator is the post-launch live operations phase meant to keep players engaged for years."

Image credit: Remedy

As for its other franchises, earlier this month the developer stated players should expect a "more regular cadence of sequels" for the likes of Alan Wake. Meanwhile, along with Condor, Remedy expects Control 2 and the Max Payne remakes to "advance to the next stages of development" in the first half of this year.

In addition, the studio also has two paid DLC expansions on the way for Alan Wake 2, known as Night Springs and The Lake House.