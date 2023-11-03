Alan Wake 2 dataminers unearth DLC spoilers that continue the Remedy Connected Universe

Alan Wake 2 released last month, with the promise of more content to come after launch. This will include a New Game Plus mode, known as The Final Draft, which will add some kind of alternative story.

The game's two DLCs - Night Springs and The Lake House - have also been teased by developer Remedy. Both of these are due to arrive sometime next year, and while the Alan Wake 2 team has alluded to what will be included, dataminers have managed to dig even deeper into the game and found more details about what's next.

Please note, there will be spoilers for Alan Wake 2 and its relation to the Remedy Connected Universe below. If you are keen to keep the game as much of a surprise as possible, this is your cue to head elsewhere.

Here's our Ian playing some Alan Wake 2.

According to a post on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours Reddit, the previously mentioned alternative story for Alan Wake 2's New Game Plus mode will include a slightly different ending cutscene. This will allegedly see Alan wake up from his gunshot wound once Saga's phone call to her daughter is answered (in the base game, we never know if Logan ultimately picks up, and it is all very ambiguous).

In addition to this change, Control's Dr Darling will also seemingly be present in New Game Plus, interacting with players through instructional videos, much as he has done before. The good doctor will also feature in a cutscene with Thomas Zane, according to this leak. This will further strengthen the link between Alan Wake 2 and the wider Remedy Connected Universe.

Meanwhile, it won't just be Alan Wake 2's New Game Plus that will apparently see Dr Darling featured, as he will reportedly appear in The Lake House DLC should this datamine bear fruit. According to this post, he will be present in this expansion "doing Dr Darling" things, so make of that what you will.

This perhaps isn't a huge surprise, as many had assumed there would be a Control crossover-style event with this DLC, given Remedy previously stated it would feature a "mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organisation to conduct secret research".

As someone who enjoyed Control, and is currently enjoying Alan Wake 2, I am curious to see how this ultimately plays out should this leak be accurate. Will it offer hints to Control's upcoming sequel? I look forward to finding out.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more on the game, you can check out Eurogamer's Alan Wake 2 review here.