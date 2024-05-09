GTA 6 fans scouring Rockstar's website for clues to imminent update

It seems like Rockstar is readying up to share some more GTA 6 news with us very soon.

As spotted by the aptly named X account @GTAVI_Countdown, the developer's page was recently updated to include GTA 6 in its database. This update included placeholder spots for four screenshots, cover art, and a release date.

This page was subsequently removed by Rockstar, but not before @GTAVI_Countdown managed to grab a screenshot. In a followup post, the account noted the code with placeholders still remains in the database, as do mentions of digital purchases.

Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer.

Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two is currently set to release its latest financial results one week from today, on 16th May, and many fans now expect that we will hear more news on GTA 6 before then. As for exactly when, it is all just theories for now, but the general thought is for 14th May.

Why? Well, I feel this is a bit like the moon speculation from last year, but it's because Rockstar recently culled its Instagram page to show only 14 posts. We will keep you posted with any more concrete updates.

Update: the new page (https://t.co/LdP9mtohyK) was just taken down, but the code with placeholders remains in the database that was made public yesterday.

Additionally, there are mentions of digital purchases (pre-orders).

Additionally, there are mentions of digital purchases (pre-orders).



R* was likely preparing the website and didn't intend to…

In the meantime, while we haven't heard any more official word from Rockstar, fans have been keeping themselves busy by recreating GTA 6's initial reveal trailer. For instance, one fan decided to see what it would look like with GTA 5's main trio wreaking havoc in Vice City.

Another recreated the whole thing in real life, even travelling to Miami to "track down every location from the trailer and capture the exact same scenes".

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to launch in 2025 on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Rockstar is yet to give a timeframe for a PC release. For more on the game, here's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.