Nintendo removing X support from Switch

Nintendo Switch owners will no longer be able to upload images and videos directly to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, as of 10th June.

The removal of posting to X was detailed by Nintendo today, in a blog post on the changes. You'll also no longer be able to find friend suggestions using your X login.

Changes specific to certain games include the ability to post Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots to the Nintendo Switch Online app's Smash World section, which will become unavailable. Images posted via Splatoon 3's mailbox in Inkopolis square will be sent to Nintendo servers. Posting images to Splatoon 2's mailbox will no longer be possible.

Nintendo follows other companies such as Microsoft and Sony in removing X posting from their devices, after the Elon Musk-run social network began charging around $42k (around £33k) a month to access its posting services.

"The gaming community is one of the largest and most vibrant communities on our platform, and we are dedicated to enhancing and supporting gaming-related features," X posted in response to Nintendo's announcement.

"Our partnership with Nintendo remains strong, and we are working together to ensure a smooth transition for all users. We will continue collaborating with partners to bring new and exciting experiences to our global gaming community."

PlayStation ditched direct posting to X in November last year, following Xbox's removal of integration with the social network in April 2023.