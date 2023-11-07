Sony is dropping PlayStation 5 and PS4 Twitter integration next week

Sony is dropping Twitter integration from its PlayStation consoles starting next Monday, 13th November, mirroring similar decisions made by Xbox and Blizzard earlier this year.

Twitter (or X, if you must) integration has long been a part of PlayStation's operating system, giving users a quick and convenient way to share screenshots, videos, Trophy achievements, and more to social media. Unfortunately, all that's about to end.

"As of November 13, 2023," Sony wrote on its support site, "integration with X...will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so)."

While Twitter/X integration will soon be a thing of the past for PlayStation consoles, Sony does direct users to two additional support pages outlining alternative methods for sharing captures. On PS5, for instance, the PlayStation App can be used to share captures with individuals on a friends list or to parties, save them to a device, or post them to social media.

Sony's announcement does not offer a reason for the imminent removal of Twitter/X integration, but it's almost certainly related to the social media platform's decision to charge substantial fees for the use of its API earlier this year - a move that would likely require Sony to pay around $42,000 USD a month.

Microsoft disabled the ability share captures from Xbox consoles and PC to Twitter/X in April, and Blizzard removed Twitter integration from World of Warcraft in February this year - shortly after it was announced access to the social media site's API would no longer be free.