Former Xbox console exclusive just topped Europe's PS5 download charts

Sea of Thieves, the piratical live-service romp from Rare, just topped the PS5 download charts in Europe following its debut on Sony's console.

The Xbox Games Studios-published title recently made the jump from Xbox to PlayStation, as part of Microsoft's plans to make more of its games multiplatform. Outside of Europe, it was also the third most downloaded PS5 game in the US and Canada for April.

Not bad, considering it only arrived on PlayStation towards the end of the month!

Fellow Xbox-published game Grounded also had a strong month in April over on PlayStation, and made the PS5 top 10. It came in eighth in Europe and ninth in the US and Canada.

As for the PS4 releases, perhaps unsurprisingly Fallout 4 topped charts both over the pond and in Europe.

You can see the top five downloaded PS5 games for April in the table below:

Image via PlayStation Blog. Image credit: Sony

Ahead of its move to PlayStation, the Sea of Thieves team revealed that 40 million of us had embraced our inner pirate and set sail since the game's debut across Xbox and PC. At this time, executive producer Joe 'Three Sheets' Neate acknowledged the game's "brilliant, positive and welcoming community, who continue to surprise and impress us with your creativity and antics out on the waves".

Earlier this year, our Matt sat down and chatted with both Neate and Sea of Thieves' creative director Mike Chapman about the move to PlayStation. Be sure to check it out, or I'll make you walk the plank.

Also now available on PlayStation is the wonderful Hi-Fi Rush. The rhythm-action game was developed by Tango Gameworks, which was sadly closed by Microsoft earlier this week. We described it as "an unrepentant riot of rhythm-action" in Eurogamer's Hi-Fi Rush review.