Xbox Partner Preview broadcast announced for this week

Xbox has announced its latest Partner Preview broacast will air this Wednesday, 6th March at 6pm UK time, showcasing upcoming third-party games.

The video presentation will last 30 minutes, Microsoft said today, and contain a mix of trailers, gameplay videos, and additional behind-the-scenes information posted to Xbox Wire.

Xbox has teased a closer look at combat and traversal in the EA-published Metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: Zau from Assassin's Creed Origin star Abubakar Salim, new gameplay of Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, as well as another look at The First Berserker: Khazan, a Nexon-published action-RPG which was announced at The Game Awards 2023.

The showcase will pack in more than a dozen new trailers in total according to Xbox. It sounds like it'll be a brisk look at a lot of different games, as is Xbox's style, "with no frills". Expect some new game reveals and release date announcements, as well as the latest news on Game Pass arrivals.

If you're over the pond, the Partner Preview will stream on 10am Pacific time or 1pm Eastern, and will air on Xbox's official YouTube in 4K/60fps, and Twitch in 1080p/60fps. Xbox says there'll be subtitle support for over 40 different languages, as well as versions with English audio description, British Sign Language and American Sign Language.

We'll be watching the Xbox Partner Preview here at Eurogamer, so keep an eye out for our coverage.