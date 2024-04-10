Skip to main content

PlayStation Plus game catalogue additions for April announced

Tales of Kenzera! Dave the Diver! Animal Well!

Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Sony has announced the game catalogue additions for PlayStation Plus this April for Extra and Premium subscribers.

Leading the list are two games arriving day one of release: Tales of Kenzera: Zau (23rd April) and Dave the Diver, as previously announced. Animal Well is another brand new game joining the catalogue later on 9th May - a pixel-art combat-free Metroidvania.

All other games will be available from 16th April, including Construction Simulator, The Crew 2, Deliver Us Mars, and the PlayStation Classics Alone in the Dark, Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire, and MediEvil.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau trailer

Here's the complete list of games coming to PlayStation Plus this April.

  • Animal Well (PS5) - 9th May
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PS5) - 23rd April
  • Dave the Diver (PS4, PS5)
  • Oddballers (PS4)
  • Construction Simulator (PS4, PS5)
  • The Crew 2 (PS4)
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4, PS5)
  • Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (PS4)
  • Nour: Play With Your Food (PS4, PS5)
  • Deliver Us Mars (PS4, PS5)
  • Lego Marvel's Avengers (PS4)
  • Miasma Chronicles (PS5)
  • Stray Blade (PS5)
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (original PlayStation version) (PS4, PS5)
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (original PlayStation version) (PS4, PS5)
  • MediEvil (original PlayStation version) (PS4, PS5)

For more information, check out the PlayStation Blog.

Check out Eurogamer's PlayStation Plus guide for a complete list of available games, plus the best PlayStation Plus deals if you need to renew.

