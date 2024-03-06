Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess reveals first gameplay at Xbox Partner Direct

We've finally got more information on Capcom's upcoming game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which was shown during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase earlier today.

The game is a single-player, action strategy game in which the protagonist Soh must protect a maiden with divine powers called Yoshiro as she travels to cleanse villages of an "evil defilement".

The game is split into day and night sections. During the day, Soh will explore villages, purge defilements, and rescue villagers. The villagers can then be selected to help defend Yoshiro during the night, when evil spirits called The Seethe will siege the village.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - Gameplay Trailer "Kagura" | Xbox Partner Preview Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - Gameplay Trailer "Kagura"

In an Xbox Wire blog post, Capcom also said that villagers can be equipped with masks. These masks will grant different powers, meaning you'll need to be strategic in who you decide to station and where, and which mask to give them.

Real-time strategy will be mixed with action. Soh fights in a style Capcom has called "Dancing Sword Action", as his combat is based on kagura, a traditional ritual dance from Shinto. The game draws from lots of Japanese tradition and folklore - The Seethe are each inspired by different yokai. "We're excited (and maybe a little nervous…in a good way!) to have everyone experience this game," director Shuichu Kawata told Xbox Wire.

Kawata also revealed the game is in the "final stages of development". Tomorrow night (7th March) Capcom is holding its own showcase for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Dragon's Dogma 2, where hopefully we'll get to see more gameplay.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is planned for a 2024 release on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It'll also be available day one on Game Pass.