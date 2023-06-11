Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Capcom reveals Path of the Goddess at Xbox Games Showcase

"A new tale of the Kami awaits."

Female character in Path of the Goddess
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Capcom revealed Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, a brand new action game, at this year's Xbox Games Showcase.

Little is known about the game, but it's set for release on Xbox consoles and will arrive on Game Pass.

Steeped in Japanese tradition and folklore, its visuals blend beautifully detailed costumes with bizarre creatures and some stunning kaleidoscopic floral effects. Check it out below.

Watch on YouTube
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - Announce Trailer

"A new tale of the Kami awaits," reads the video description. "Witness an epic clash between the sprit realm and mortal man, featuring traditional Japanese aesthetics."

It seems we'll play as a male protagonist armed with a sword in what looks like third-person character action gameplay with magical abilities thrown in.

Perhaps we'll find out more at Capcom's showcase tomorrow.

For now, this is looking utterly gorgeous and unique.

