Xbox has revealed a whole flock of games arriving on Game Pass this month on day one of release.

That includes Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Dungeons of Hinterberg, as well as todays' release of Flock.

These join the likes of Journey to the Savage Planet, The Case of the Golden Idol, and Neon White that arrived earlier this month.

The full list of Xbox Game Pass additions still to come in July are:

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - out today

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) - out today

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S) - 18th July

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S) - 18th July

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 19th July

Flock is the latest from Hohokum creator Richard Hogg. "It's a game about wildlife and it's a game about collecting stuff," reads our Flock review. "But it's also, serving as bedrock for all of that other stuff, a game about noticing. Its world is there to reveal itself to you, but only when you're ready. Only when you're in sync, only when you're properly attuned."

Dungeons of Hinterberg is a hotly-anticipated indie about dungeon crawling in the Austrian alps, while Kunitsu-Gami is an action tower defence game steeped in Japanese folklore. Both look absolutely worthy of your time.

The following games will also be leaving Game Pass on 31st July:

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Venba (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is soon to undergo a big change, which will ditch day one releases for its basic tier and instead save them for Game Pass Ultimate.

