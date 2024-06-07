Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess gets release date

Capcom's Japanese folklore action tower defense game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess now has a release date.

As announced at tonight's Summer Game Fest, the game will launch on 19th July this year.

The news came alongside a new "Soh" trailer, showing a fresh look at gameplay.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - "Soh" Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - "Soh" Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4 GamesWatch on YouTube

The game was first revealed at last year's Xbox Game Showcase, with gameplay shown earlier this year at the Xbox Partner Direct.

Soh is the protagonist who, by day, will explore villages in action gameplay and, by night, defends from sieging evil spirits.

The style is heavily inspired by Japanese folklore and it looks gorgeous.

The game is available to pre-order now and will release across PlayStation 4 and PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, as well as day one on Game Pass.