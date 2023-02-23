Street Fighter 6's 18-character launch lineup complete with first looks at Zangief, newcomer Lily and Cammy

Capcom has offered a first look at a trio of Street Fighter 6 characters, completing the 18-character launch lineup.

Street Fighter veterans Zangief and Cammy get their reveals, as well as newcomer Lily.

Let's get right to it! Here's the video:

Big brawler Zangief has all his iconic moves, including his double lariat and of course his spinning piledriver. He also has a new move, called the Tundra Storm, which can be used to counter an opponent's grounded kick resulting in a damaging throw.

Lily is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, the same tribe T. Hawk hails from. Here's the official blurb:

"She speaks with the spirits of nature, trusting in their guidance as she travels the globe. Don't judge a book by its cover - her small stature conceals truly gigantic power. Her home in the Thunderfoot Settlement is flush with vibrant colours and her people going about their daily lives. They revere Singing Wolf, the tribe's eldest member.

"Lily wields two war clubs in battle to harness nature and to pack a heavier punch. Being from the same tribe as T. Hawk, she flies towards enemies with Condor Dive, Condor Spire and Tomahawk Buster. She can use her unique move Condor Wind to grant one Windclad stock, which powers up the aforementioned special moves.

"Lily spins around enemies, barraging them with her war clubs in her Level 1 Super Art Breezing Hawk. Be wary of the full force of the Thunderfoot tribe in Lily's Level 3 Super Art Raging Typhoon, a spinning throw where she slams her opponent into the ground twice in the same manner as T. Hawk."

And finally, British special forces operative Cammy, who comes complete with her iconic cannon spike. Here's the official blurb:

"Cammy fans will feel comfortable with her move set in Street Fighter 6, which improves on her legendary deadly moves. The Heavy version of Spiral Arrow, Cannon Spike and Hooligan Combination can now be held down to delay the move while also changing its properties or damage. Cammy's training back at HQ has also opened up more opportunities when using Hooligan Combination, but she wants that to remain confidential for now.

"Known for her bone-crunching throws, Cammy's Level 2 Super Art Killer Bee Spin will make you wince again as she performs a chokehold on the opponent. Cammy's Level 3 Super Art Delta Red Assault showcases her skills as a member of the special forces as she sends opponents to their knees before a series of purr-fect high-speed attacks."

There's a nice-looking London stage with a red telephone booth, a red bus and a pub in the background, guv. Capcom said this is called King Street, and describes it as "a foggy corner dotted with vestiges of the Industrial Age".

Street Fighter 6 comes out 2nd June with 18 playable characters. They are: