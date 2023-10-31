Xbox Game Pass announces November additions, starting with Jusant out today

Xbox has announced the first set of games which will be added to Game Pass in November, including several day one releases.

Available to play from today are pigeon party game Headbangers: Rhythm Royale and the latest from Life is Strange developer Don't Nod, climbing game Jusant, both which were previously announced, and turn-based RPG Wartales. All three are available on cloud, console, and PC.

Day one additions coming up throughout the month include Thirsty Suitors, Football Manager 2024, and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Management sim Dungeons 4 and cosy life sim Spirittea will also be available on Game Pass as day one releases, whilst Wild Hearts - EA's successful take on Monster Hunter - and tropical farming sim Coral Island also join the service's library. Coral Island's addition to Game Pass coincides with its 1.0 release out of early access.

Here's the full timeline of what to expect on Game Pass:

Today (31st October)

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (cloud, console, PC)

(cloud, console, PC) Jusant (cloud, console, PC)

(cloud, console, PC) Wartales (cloud, console, PC)

2nd November

Thirsty Suitors (cloud, console, PC)

6th November

Football Manager 2024 (PC)

(PC) Football Manager 2024 Console (cloud, console, PC)

9th November

Dungeons 4 (cloud, console, PC)

(cloud, console, PC) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (cloud, console, PC)

(cloud, console, PC) Wild Hearts (cloud, console, PC)

13th November

Spirittea (cloud, console, PC)

14th November

Coral Island (cloud, Xbox Series X/S)

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass soon. Xbox is yet to specify the date on which the following will leave the service:

Coffee Talk (cloud, console, PC)

Exapunks (PC)

Ghost Song (cloud, console, PC)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (cloud, console, PC)

Football Manager 2023 (PC)

Football Manager 2023 Console (cloud, console, PC)

Lapin (cloud, console, PC)

Townscaper (cloud, console, PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount. We'll update you when we know the last date they'll be available on Game Pass.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.