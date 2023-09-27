If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix's wild Far Cry Blood Dragon anime Captain Laserhawk welcomes Rayman in new trailer

Plus Jade, Pey'J, and an Altaïr frog.

An image from Netflix's Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix animated series showing Rayman dressed as a TV news anchor and presenting a news item to camera while mugshots of Laserhawk and his boyfriend appear on a screen behind him.
Image credit: Netflix/Ubisoft
Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Netflix's promisingly outlandish Far Cry animated adaptation is almost upon us, with the series - titled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix - set to hit the streaming service on 19th October. And ahead of its arrival, Netflix has shared a fresh trailer showcasing its chaotic action, this one welcoming Rayman and a bunch of other familiar Ubisoft faces.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix takes its cue from Ubisoft's gleefully ludicrous, 80s-inspired Far Cry 3 expansion, Blood Dragon. It's set in an alternate version of Earth's 1992 where a massive tech company, Eden, exerts social control via mass surveillance and big data.

Enter series protagonist Dolph Laserhawk, a cybernetically enhanced super soldier who escapes from the Eden army and decides to embark on one final heist before sailing off into the sunset with his boyfriend Alex. Unfortunately, Laserhawk is betrayed by said boyfriend, landing him in high-security facility with no choice but to join forces with an unlikely bunch of rebels.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix trailer.

For reasons I'm not even sure it's worth considering in any great detail, that ragtag gang includes what appears to be Assassin's Creed's Altaïr reimagined as a frog, alongside Jade and Pey'J from Beyond Good & Evil. And the Ubisoft nods don't stop there; we also get a brief cameo from Watch Dogs' DedSec, and even an appearance from Rayman, popping up as a news anchor. It all looks properly bonkers and I think I'm entirely up for its nonsense.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix comes from Adi Shankar - who also had a hand in Netflix's acclaimed Castlevania series and its upcoming Devil May Cry animated adaptation - and its six-episode run hits the streaming service on 19th October.

