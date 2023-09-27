If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's a first look at Netflix's long-in-the-works Devil May Cry animated series

And it's "coming soon"

A still from Netflix's animated Devil May Cry adaptation showing a close-up of protagonist Dante's face.
Image credit: Netflix
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Cast your mind back to 2018, and you might recall Adi Shankar - the producer of Netflix's acclaimed Castlevania adaptation - announcing he also had a Devil May Cry animated series in the works. Five years on, and the streaming service has now given us a first look at the show, which is supposedly coming "soon".

Netflix's animated Devil May Cry series has been made in collaboration with Capcom, and comes from Studio Mir - the animation team behind the likes of The Legend of Korra and My Adventures with Superman.

Beyond that, details are almost entirely non-existent at present, although Netflix's announcement trailer does at least gives us a quick look at the adaptation's interpretation of Dante, who looks to be well and truly in "cocky pretty boy" mode for this outing.

Devil May Cry announcement trailer.

Netflix's Devil May Cry series was revealed during the streaming service's DROP 01 animation showcase, which also promises news on the likes of Far Cry adaptation Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix and, fingers crossed, Tomb Raider - so expect more animation updates as the evening goes on.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch